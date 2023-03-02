Businesses encouraged to avail of €3k Digital Grant

SMEs and Micro businesses in Clare are being encouraged to avail of the ‘Digital Start’ grant, offering up to €3,600 to facilitate digitisation in Irish companies engaged in manufacturing or internationally traded goods, available through their Local Enterprise Office (LEO) as part of Enterprise Week 2023, which runs from 6 – 11 March.

In recent years, with technology improvements, businesses increasingly see the benefit of moving from traditional paper-based or manual systems to mobile and web-based systems, which improve efficiencies across all elements of the business, from data management to delivering a seamless digital customer experience.

Lean BPI, a market leader in digital innovation for small businesses has been working with LEO clients and Irish SMEs since 2015 is encouraging business to avail of the ‘Digital Start’ Grant which is currently available for application through LEO’s nationwide.

Over 200 Irish businesses across a wide variety of sectors have already revolutionised their internal systems using bespoke digital solutions created by the Lean BPI team.

Colette Twomey, Director, Clonakilty Food Company and client of Lean BPI commented: “Constant innovation is the key to success in business. Lean BPI has worked with our team on our continuous improvement programme. John and Lean BPI team’s experience and innovative tools have greatly helped us improve our business performance.”

John Harrison, CEO, JFH Jewels and client of Lean BPI commented: “The digital systems that Lean BPI implemented in our business have enabled us to realise a 40% saving in time across the management and admin functions. This is time freed up to focus on the customer service and business development pieces, adding significant value to the overall business.”

John O’Shanahan, founder and Lead Consultant at Lean BPI commented: “We specialise in developing tailored solutions to help SMEs/Micro industry clients to improve their workflows, converting to more efficient, simplified digital processes. We’re delighted that our application of lean best practice, thought leadership and digital innovation has led to clients experiencing increased business performance, reduced costs and a reduction in the stresses of the day-to-day operations. I’d strongly encourage business leaders to engage with their LEO to explore the Digital Start grant option.”

John O’Shanahan will be speaking at a number of seminars across the country during Enterprise Week offering insights into the benefits of digitisation, as follows:

Tuesday 7th: Clare (FMCI, Bay 80 Shannon Free Zone, Shannon) 10 – 12 noon. Supporting Businesses in the Digital World : Sign up here

Friday, 10th: Virtual 10 – 11am. Unlock great Efficiency and Growth with Digital Tools Sign up here

The Digital Start Grant is open to Irish business working in the manufacturing and internationally traded sectors, it is not intended to cover costs associated with website development, digital marketing, or hardware but rather areas like business process optimisation, enhancing your digital customer experience or utilising data better.

For full information on eligibility and to discover how Digital Start can give you the edge contact your LEO or speak to the team at Lean BPI.