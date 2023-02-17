Clare-based HR Locker to create 50 new jobs

Fifty new jobs are to be created over the next two years by Clare-based human resources software firm, HRLocker.

The move follows the company’s successful €2m fundraising last month. The new roles will be in product development, sales and marketing and other operations. It will lead to a doubling of numbers employed at the Lahinch based business.

“As flexible, remote and hybrid working becomes the norm, technologies that enhance employee experience and maximise engagement are in greater demand,” said chief executive Adam Coleman.

“Organisations want their HR people focused on higher, more business-critical activities, that align with company-wide strategies and promote diversity, inclusion and belonging, not spending their time on form-filling and data entry.

“The expansion of our team means we can continue to deliver these tailored solutions so businesses can manage and engage their people at scale, regardless of location.”

HRLocker’s software as a service platform is designed for small and medium sized enterprises with 25-500 staff. It helps automate processes and meet the needs of remote and flexible working.

Prior to last month’s investment, the business had been bootstrapped without the need for external capital. The company said its revenues had grown by 139% prior to the funding round.

It has 45,000 daily users and 700 customers.