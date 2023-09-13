Ei Electronics to host double celebration open day

Ei Electronics has announced plans for an Anniversary Open Day to be held on 17th September 2023, celebrating 60 Years manufacturing in Shannon, and 35 Years as an Irish Company.

The Open Day involves an invitation to all employees – past and present, their families, customers, suppliers, members of the local community, local schools, etc. to come together and celebrate these milestone anniversaries of Ei’s presence in Shannon.

In addition to tours of the Ei Campus featuring its iconic new HQ building opened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin in 2022, and Centre of Excellence, there will be a tented village with BBQ refreshments, fun for the kids, and live entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Over half a century ago, in 1963, General Electric (USA) established a fledgling Irish manufacturing operation in Shannon; the EI or ‘Emerald Isle’ Company as it was originally known. 25 years later in 1988 following a Management Buyout of GE’s Irish interests in Shannon, led by the then MD, Michael ‘Mick’ Guinee and other members of his team, Ei Electronics as we know it today was born.

Commenting on the plans, Founder and CEO Mick Guinee said, “The Ei success story is one of longevity, resilience and reinvention over 6 decades, giving valuable employment to generations. Although now a Global Irish Multinational, we are particularly proud of the success of the Irish Company, Ei Electronics. The motivation for the Management Buyout (MBO) which established Ei Electronics in 1988 was to save valuable manufacturing jobs in Shannon, and build a successful and sustainable international business. Today, 35 years after the MBO, we are the largest employer in Shannon and very much an Irish success story. Our Anniversary Open Day is an opportunity to celebrate these achievements with our local community, and pay tribute to employees, past and present who have played an essential role in the Ei success story.”

The Open Day will provide a unique opportunity for a behind scenes view of the largest employer in Shannon, with over 1,100 local employees and exports to 30 countries worldwide, an exemplar of successful indigenous Irish industry. As one of Ireland’s leading indigenous manufacturers and exporters, the company continues to grow and expand, and the Management welcomes any potential candidates to come along on the day and see what exciting career opportunities the Company has to offer. This will be facilitated through a dedicated careers desk.

Mick Guinee added, “Since our last Open Day in 2018 our business has evolved significantly. Our turnover has doubled to €400 million, as has our global headcount; now 1,250 employees worldwide. Our new Global HQ has enabled us to double our manufacturing capacity, ensuring Shannon will remain the single manufacturing site for the entire Ei Group well into the future. A core element of our culture is to continue to make a valuable contribution to our local community and this region, making it a better place to live and work for the current and future generations.”

The celebration will be a great occasion to meet old friends, see the technology, and meet the people that have made Ei a world leader in Home Life Safety products over 6 decades.

