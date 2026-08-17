Budget 2027 investment sought in women-led businesses

Women-led businesses should be given greater priority in Budget 2027, with targeted measures needed to help female entrepreneurs overcome barriers to growth and support Ireland’s wider economic performance, according to Network Ireland.

The organisation, which represents more than 1,400 members through 17 branches nationwide, has called on Government to recognise women-led enterprise as a key driver of productivity, resilience and sustainable economic growth.

In its first national pre-Budget submission, Ireland’s longest-established women-only business network has identified seven priority areas for Budget 2027, including reducing the cost of doing business, improving access to finance for female entrepreneurs, expanding childcare supports, investing in skills and artificial intelligence, strengthening innovation, and addressing housing and infrastructure challenges.

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The submission is based on a survey of members which found inflation and rising operating costs remain among the biggest challenges facing businesses. It also highlighted the growing use of artificial intelligence, with almost seven in ten members already using the technology and many expecting to increase their use of the technology in 2027.

Network Ireland National President Karen Ronan said women-led businesses were making a significant contribution to the Irish economy but continued to face barriers that limited their ability to grow.

“Women-led businesses are creating jobs, driving innovation and making a significant contribution to Ireland’s economy. Budget 2027 is an opportunity to remove barriers that continue to limit business growth while unlocking the full potential of female entrepreneurship,” she said.

“Investing in women in business is not simply an equality issue; it is an economic one. The right supports will strengthen businesses, increase workforce participation and enhance Ireland’s competitiveness.”

Among its recommendations, Network Ireland is calling for targeted tax measures for SMEs, improved access to finance, increased investment in childcare, and stronger supports for innovation and skills development.

Ms Ronan, who is also CEO of Galway Chamber, said the measures would help create the conditions for more women to start, grow and scale successful businesses.

“Our recommendations are practical and achievable and focused on helping businesses thrive. By investing in female entrepreneurship, childcare, innovation and workforce participation, Government can deliver lasting benefits for businesses, communities and the wider economy,” she said.

Founded in 1983, Network Ireland supports entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals and business leaders through 17 regional branches and a virtual branch. See www.networkireland.ie.