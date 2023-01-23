Changing Gears course offered in Ennis this spring

Age & Opportunity is offering Changing Gears in Ennis for free this February and March.
Designed to boost wellbeing and resilience, it is a five-session in-person course funded by the HSE that focuses on managing transitions in mid to later life.
Aimed at those aged 50+ Changing Gears offers participants time to:
- Develop skills and techniques to build resilience and confidence in managing life-changes or transitions.
- Reframe transitions in their lives as opportunities with positive options, challenging negative stereotypes about ageing.
The programme allows participants to reflect on challenges they have experienced in the past and life-lessons they have learned. In this way strategies for building resilience and managing change draw on personal experience to create a more positive and fulfilling future.
Sessions cover: Life Transitions (Up to Now); Building Resilience (Here and Now); and Mapping the future (Where to from Here).
Venue: The Old Ground Hotel, Ennis, Co. Clare
Dates: Fridays 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th February and 3rd March 2023
Times: 11 am – 1.00 pm
To book your place please e-mail Fiona at engage@ageandopportunity.ie
Please note that participation requires attendance at each of the five sessions. Please do not book a place if you cannot attend on all dates.
This programme is funded by the HSE and is free of charge.
Bookings will be made on a first come first served basis.
For further information click here.