200 super cars, hyper cars and novelty cars, free family festivals, more than 1000km of Irish roads, over €2.25 million raised for Irish charities and 250,000 spectators waving chequered flags from coast to coast on September 11th-14th to welcome Cannonball 2026.

On Saturday September 12th at 1.30pm, Cannnonball, the action packed supercar road trip, is coming to Co Clare for the Saturday lunch pitstop at The Falls Hotel in Ennistymon. Cannonball offers spectators and families a unique opportunity to see some of the world’s rarest and most desirable supercars up close, completely free of charge.

Cannonball, Ireland’s biggest and most spectacular supercar event, returns from Friday, September 11th to Monday, September 14th, 2026, with proceeds supporting Ronald McDonald House. Fuelled by miles+ from Circle K, Cannonball brings together more than 200 of the world’s most extraordinary supercars, hyper cars, and novelty cars. Over 250,000 spectators are expected and they will have the opportunity to see an unrivalled collection of automotive icons, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati and many more.

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Cannonball has already raised €2,281,871 for Irish children’s charities and this year are raising funds for Ronald McDonald House. When a child is sick, they need the best care possible even if it is hundreds of miles away. Ronald McDonald House allows families across Ireland to stay close to their child for as long as they are undergoing treatment. Since they opened their House in November 2004, they have provided accommodation, care and support for 5,413 families from all over Ireland.

On Friday September 11th, following the official safety briefing, the convoy will leave The Johnstown Estate at approximately 11.00am and journey passed the picturesque village of Enniskerry with panoramic views of the Wicklow foothills offering the perfect blend of breathtaking scenery and exhilarating motoring. The cars continue through the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East towards the magnificent K Club in Straffan for lunch at 1pm.

Following a Circle K fuel stop at 3.15 at the M9 Kilcullen, the convoy will continue through the Midlands before arriving at the first finish line in Tullamore, Co. Offaly from approximately 6pm, where thousands of spectators will enjoy the famous Cannonball festival atmosphere, which is a free family event, before the participants continue to their overnight accommodation in Athlone.

On Saturday September 12th, the convoy departs Athlone and regroup at the Circle K M6 Athlone at 10.30am and then head west before travelling through some of Ireland’s most scenic roads to The Falls Hotel, Ennistymon, for lunch at 1.30pm. Following an afternoon regroup in Bunratty at 3.30pm, the cars will arrive into Limerick City from approximately 5pm, where another spectacular free family festival will welcome the drivers to the finish line.

The final day, Sunday September 13th, begins in Limerick at the Greyhound Track with the cars departing at 11am to travel to Circle K Fermoy for a fuel stop at 12.30pm and onwards to the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork for lunch at 1.30pm. The grand finale takes place in Kilkenny City, where the first supercars are expected to arrive from approximately 5.30pm. The finish line celebrations will once again feature live entertainment, music, giant screens, family attractions, colourful costumes and the electric atmosphere that has become synonymous with Cannonball.

The Cannonball drivers and participants themselves are famous for embracing the fun, arriving in elaborate fancy dress costumes adding even more colour to the weekend. Spectators are encouraged to join in by dressing up themselves, with prizes awarded for the best fancy dress costumes.

Founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon, Cannonball delivers an estimated €2.5 million economic benefit to the towns and communities it visits each year, while simultaneously raising significant funds for Irish children’s charities. Cannonball is fuelled by miles+ Better engine protection the secret to longer engine life from Circle K as the main headline Sponsor for 2025. Official partners include McDonalds, Jade Insurance, Snap Fitness 24/7, Viova, Monster Energy, Karl Goodwin Motors, Task Security Systems, AB Signs and Majestic Ireland Road Trips.

For all updates visit www.cannonball.ie.