Lough Derg RNLI ‘Lap of the Lake’ cycle returns this May

Following the success of the inaugural ‘Lap the Lake’ last May, in which 250 cyclists raised funds for the RNLI, the Lough Derg RNLI Fundraising committee are bringing it back.

The event will take place on Saturday 6th of May and will raise funds for the RNLI’s local lifeboat station, which is operated by volunteers on Lough Derg. The RNLI is a charity that saves lives on the water and works to prevent drowning.

In what organisers hope will be a popular decision for the 2023 fundraising event, cyclists may choose between a 120km route or a shorter 65km one. The longer route will take participants on a full circuit of Lough Derg, giving entrants the chance to cycle through three counties, Tipperary, Clare and Galway. The shorter route will take cyclists to just beyond Killaloe, to a turnaround point at the Twomilegate lakeside amenity park. Whichever route participants chose, they will have the opportunity to delight in the outstanding beauty of the lake and the River Shannon.

Riders’ safety and well-being is a priority, with First Aid providers, out-riders, marshals, and bike maintenance stops along the route, as well as comfort and refreshments stations.

Speaking on the decision to bring back the event for a second year, Niamh McCutcheon, Chairperson of the Lough Derg RNLI Fundraising Committee said, ‘We are delighted to be bringing back this event, due to the huge success of last year’s Lap of the Lake cycle. Our location on Lough Derg provides a natural route for cyclists, bringing them on a loop through some of the most breath taking scenery. We welcome cyclists of all abilities and this year we hope our shorter route will attract those who were worried the full lap of the lake, might be a bit too long for them. The event is about raising funds for our local lifeboat and it gives people the opportunity to do something for a great cause while also getting out and seeing a beautiful part of the world.’

The RNLI is a search and rescue charity, reliant on the support of the public to continue its lifesaving work. Fundraising events such as the – Lap the Lake RNLI Lough Derg Charity Cycle 2023, enables the charity to provide the best safety kit and training for volunteer crews and to build and develop lifeboats capabilities as it also continues its international drowning prevention programmes.

Laura Clarke, Lough Derg RNLI Fundraising Committee says they hope to replicate the success of last year’s event. Commenting on plans for the forthcoming cycle she said, ‘ A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes into organising these events. We are delighted to share our wonderful part of Ireland whilst also fundraising for a great charity. We recently opened for sign-ups and hope that we will welcome back our cyclists from last year while also attracting some new faces with the additional shorter route. Cycling is such an enjoyable activity, and we hope that people will once again support our lifeboat station and our brave volunteers.’

Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Christine O’Malley added, ‘it is wonderful to be able to offer people an event where they can have fun while raising funds. The men and women who volunteer for the RNLI, give up their time to train and be ready for any callout on the water at any hour. Our lifeboat crew is on call all year round and ready to launch at a moment’s notice. The funds raised through this cycle will go towards ensuring we can continue to save lives on Lough Derg now and in the future. Every bit of kit you see and each bit of training behind our volunteer, is all made possible through fundraising. The lifeboat crew are so grateful for the support they receive and its clear to see in the job they do.’

Details on how to register to take part in the RNLI Lough Derg Charity Cycle 2023 Lap the Lake on Saturday 6 May are available on the fundraiser’s Eventbrite page here.

Tickets are €65 for the 120km route and €50 for the 65km route and will include a goody bag.

Short video of the start of the RNLI ‘Lap the Lake’ charity cycle 2022.