The Big Busk for Focus Ireland in Ennis

The Big Busk for Focus Ireland will return this March for a series of nationwide events including on in Ennis, giving musicians the chance to play a part in the fight to end Ireland’s homelessness crisis.

Now in its fourth year, Focus Ireland is once again partnering with Today FM for The Big Busk which aims to tackle the rising homelessness crisis through the power of music and performance.

Every day, Focus Ireland works tirelessly to help people experiencing or at risk of homelessness rebuild their lives. The charity provides essential support services, secure housing for families and individuals, and campaigns for systemic solutions to the homelessness and housing crisis nationwide.

- Advertisement -

This year’s Big Busk will be bigger than ever with more busking events taking place across the country and the chance to be named Ireland’s best up and coming busking act by Today FM, who will be broadcasting live from Dublin, Cork and Kildare on Big Busk Day.

Focus Ireland, in partnership with Today FM, is still calling for Ireland’s buskers, bands, musicians, choirs, singers, community groups and schools nationwide – whether they are solo artists, or part of a group – to join in The Big Busk and help raise funds for their vital homeless services. Participants can sign up for The Big Busk at one of Focus Ireland’s busking events in Cork, Dublin, Galway or Limerick. Alternatively, performers can organise their own Big Busk with family, friends, colleagues or neighbours in their local community, at a location of their choosing, or even online.

If you’re a musician and want to be in with a chance of being crowned ‘Ireland’s Next Big Busker’ and win a recording session with Today FM, just enter online before February 28th via todayfm.com/busk . The overall winner will be announced by Matt Cooper live on The Last Word on Friday March 7.

Focus Ireland currently provides 1,701 homes nationwide through the Focus Housing Association, in close partnership with local authorities. Since 2022, The Big Busk for Focus Ireland, proudly supported by Today FM, has raised over €1 million in funds for Focus Ireland’s services nationwide.

Launching The Big Busk 2025, Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said, “For forty years, Focus Ireland has been a lifeline for thousands of people during the toughest of times, helping ensure that they can stay in their homes, or find and keep a new home. We believe everyone has the right to a place to call home. Not just a roof over our heads, but a place where we feel settled, safe, and secure. A place where we can build our lives and our futures. Yet, today in Ireland, too many people are affected by this crisis. Over 55,000 people have experienced homelessness in the past decade.

“By securing homes for individuals and families, we take significant steps towards addressing the wider homelessness crisis. Every person or family housed is a victory. It’s a testament to the power of hope, resilience, and collective action. By supporting our work through events like The Big Busk, you’re helping to provide support services, secure housing and advocate for change. Join us and play your part by supporting The Big Busk for Focus Ireland. Sign up and perform to raise funds or donate to support our mission. Together, we can end homelessness.”

Today FM presenter, Ian Dempsey, said: “The Big Busk is a really positive way to help end homelessness and I’m looking forward to kick starting the day on March 7th, broadcasting live from Celtic Horizons Tours in Maynooth, who won the Big Bid to get me and the Breakfast Show team down to their business, by donating a fantastic €21,000 to Focus Ireland!”

Musician and busker, Saibh Skelly, who is signed to Rubyworks records, took part in the Big Busk last year. She said, “The homelessness crisis in Ireland is worse now than ever before but The Big Busk offers a positive way to raise funds for vital homeless services and do something to help those experiencing homelessness in Ireland. Being part of the Big Busk was a great buzz and this year it offers an even bigger opportunity, to win a recording session with Today FM and be named Ireland’s Next Big Busker! So I’d encourage musicians and buskers everywhere to sign up. It would be great to see even more funds being raised for Focus Ireland this year.”

If you’re a musician, singer, busker or part of a music group or choir, you can make a difference to the lives of people experiencing the trauma of homelessness by performing at The Big Busk on Friday March 7.

Sign up and join Focus Ireland and Today FM at one of their events in Cork, Dublin, Galway or Limerick or host your own event and show your support for people experiencing homelessness.