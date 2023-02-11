Toys donated at Bunratty for children’s hospitals

Hundreds of toys donated by the public at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park are making their way to patients of Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and care centres.

Following an appeal by Shannon Heritage employees, large boxes of gifts were collected at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park to support a toy appeal for Children’s Health Foundation, which is one of the company’s chosen charities.

The foundation raises vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

During the Park’s 2022 Christmas series of events, employees at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park created a ‘Giving Tree’ at the entrance, where visitors and members of the public were able to donate a gift.

General Manager of Shannon Heritage, Susan Murphy said: “We would like to thank everyone across the region who supported this appeal, and hope these toys will bring some comfort and joy to the children who receive them.

“This is the 3rd year Bunratty has been proud to support this worthwhile charity, and ultimately it is down to the kindness and generosity of the adults and children who visited the park this Christmas and wanted to give back.”