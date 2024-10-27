Irish Chamber Orchestra brings Mozart to Dublin and Berlin

The Irish Chamber Orchestra will join forces with the Chamber Choir Ireland to present Mozart’s epic Requiem in Dublin and Berlin on the 17 and 23 November respectively.

The Requiem is pure gold – the music is stunningly beautiful and brims with deep humanity. Feel how Mozart grapples with the mystery of death willing his final creation into life with his last breaths – experience the heartache and the genius. One of the finest works ever written for choir and orchestra, Requiem bursts with passion, drama and immense tenderness. Its success is based on the depth of feeling it portrays, the searing expressions of a soul in torment paving the way to a spiritual joy that suggests an afterlife.

As always, ICO seeks to grow and innovate, developing cutting-edge programmes and commissions, with Irish and international composers. We are thrilled to feature the world premiere of Blood by composer, David Fennessy.

- Advertisement -

Maynooth born, David’s work has been acclaimed and performed by leading orchestras and ensembles across Ireland and the United Kingdom. “Each piece is its own little universe with its own technique, language, rules, problems and solutions” says Fennessy.

Over the past seasons, ICO has championed Mozart with Austrian maestro Thomas Zehetmair at our helm. An inspired conductor, his dynamism brings out the best in us. Joining us for this mammoth production is the scintillating soprano Ailish Tynan, the seductive mezzo soprano Carolyn Holt, the radiantly lyrical tenor Robin Tritschler, and the powerful bass Padraic Rowan.

We are the warm thrill of the concert hall, the silence before the music starts, and the rapture of a standing ovation.

The two performances take place on:

Sunday 17 November 2024, 4pm, at The Whyte Recital Hall, RIAM, Dublin

Saturday 23 November 2024, 7.30pm, in St Elisabeth Church, Berlin as part of Zeitgeist Irland 24, an initiative of Culture Ireland and the Embassy of Ireland in Germany.

Tickets available for Berlin on www.irishchamberorchestra.com

As Ireland’s national chamber orchestra, ICO resides at the University of Limerick and is funded by The Arts Council of Ireland/An Chomhairle Ealaíon.