Hen Harrier strategy launched on Scattery Island

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD, will today launch a new strategy to protect the rare and endangered hen harrier on Scattery Island in the Shannon estuary.

As well as its ancient monastic heritage and historic structures, Scattery Island supports a significant proportion of the national breeding population of hen harrier, a rare bird of prey. The strategy includes actions being undertaken by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), together with the National Monuments Service (NMS) and the Office of Public Works (OPW), to protect breeding activity, fledging and maintain suitable habitats for nesting, foraging and roosting on the island.

Launching the strategy on Scattery Island, Minister O’Sullivan said: “Scattery Island is a beautiful place that is steeped in heritage and rich cultural history. Significant work has restored the historic built heritage of the island. Today we’re recognising its importance for nature and how it supports one of our rarest birds of prey – the hen harrier, also known as the Skydancer for its incredible aerial acrobatics displays.

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“I’m so impressed by the ongoing collaboration of everyone involved here, including the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the National Monuments Service, the Office of Public Works, local heritage groups and businesses in Kilrush and along the estuary. It’s always a delicate balancing act to protect our monuments and the natural environment while managing visitors and tourism in a sustainable way. This strategy shows that it can be done.”

“In delivering this strategy we’ll learn more about the hen harrier and the conditions that allow them to breed successfully on this island – and I hope that we can apply this learning more widely. We must do more to protect the Skydancer, and this strategy complements and enhances our efforts at national level, including the Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan and the Nature Restoration Plan.”

Speaking at the launch Minister Moran said: “Scattery Island is a national treasure and is a unique landscape that weaves together history, culture and natural wildlife and this strategy focuses on protecting all of the above.

By working in partnership with National Parks and Wildlife Service, National Monument Service and local stakeholders, we can continue to promote sustainable tourism whilst also protecting the site and the wildlife that inhabit this island. The strategy will help ensure the hen harrier continues to have the right conditions to breed and thrive on the island for generations to come”.

Scattery Island lies on the Lower River Shannon Special Area of Conservation and is surrounded by the River Shannon and the River Fergus Estuaries Special Protected Area. The island is of national archaeological importance and is a designated National Monument. The Office of Public Works (OPW) has responsibility for management, conservation and interpretation and offers guided walks through ferry access from Kilrush.

The strategy includes action themes which address regulatory requirements, governance, monitoring, habitat management, built heritage integration, hen harrier foraging ecology, predator management, disturbance pressures, research needs and long-term site protection.

Scattery Island has recorded hen harrier since the early 2000s, and has held a breeding population for over a decade. In recent years, Scattery Island has supported an average of more than four breeding pairs annually, peaking at seven pairs in one season. This is a significant proportion of the national breeding population which is estimated at approximately 100 breeding pairs.