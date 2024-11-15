Ennis to sparkle as Christmas programme announced

Clare County Council has partnered with the local business community in Ennis to promote the Clare County Capital town as an attractive shopping destination this festive season.

Christmas artisan markets, choral and street trad music, children’s entertainment, street radio, a Christmas window display competition, an appearance by Liam McCarthy, and a Santa Train rolling through the town centre are amongst the highlights of this year’s Christmas in Ennis programme.

Festivities get underway on Thursday 28th November when Santa Claus comes to town for the switching of the Christmas Lights with live music from the Circus Ponies and Vocal Ponies, and a special guest appearance by All-Ireland winning Clare hurling captain Tony Kelly and manager Brian Lohan with Liam MacCarthy in tow.

The local authority has confirmed that work on the Ennis Public Realm Enhancement Scheme will be suspended from 27th November until 6th January to facilitate Christmas and New Year’s shopping trade throughout the town. Free public parking also will be provided at various locations throughout the town.

Mayor of Ennis Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy commented, “Ennis is a truly magical place to be in the weeks leading up to Christmas as the town’s festive lighting scheme and programme of events and activities really bring the town to life.”

“For me, the Christmas spirit really kicks in when I see the festive lights are switched on and I hope they will, in their own small way, further enhance the town as a place to visit, shop and do business during the Christmas period,” added Mayor Colleran Molloy. “The quality and range of shopping outlets in the town is as good if not better than other large towns throughout the country and that’s why I would urge as many of you as possible to shop local this Christmas. Buying locally boosts the economy of the town and wider county and helps to generate new jobs and attract new retailers.”

Carmel Kirby, Director of Economic Development and Ennis Municipal District (MD) commented, “I wish to acknowledge the collective efforts of the staff of Ennis MD, Elected Members and Ennis Chamber for putting together this year’s Christmas in Ennis programme and for showing their commitment to further enhancing the town’s status as a top location to visit and do business in. I particularly wish to compliment members of the local business community for their efforts to promote the town as an attractive shopping destination in the run-up to Christmas.”

Christmas Artisan Markets will bring the sights, sounds and smells of the festive season to the Templegate Plaza every Saturday from 30th November to 21st December from 10.30am to 3.00pm. Traders will be showcasing a variety of locally produced gifts and produce, which would make an ideal Christmas gift, or last-minute stocking filler.

The complimentary ‘Santa train’ will operate through the town on December 13th-15th and 20th-22nd.

On Sunday 1st December from 2.00pm to 4.30pm, the sound of music will fill the air throughout Ennis town centre as Comhaltas presents Christmas Street Trad, while St. Michaels Villas’ Choir will perform choral music in the Templegate Plaza on Sunday 8th December from 2.00pm to 3.30pm.

Glór will host two family-friendly Christmas events subsidised by Clare County Council with a ‘Frozen’ singalong taking place at 11.00am on 30th November and a fun-filled event called ‘A Little Christmas Time’ with face painting and crafts taking place on 14th December at 11.00am. A Juggler and Stilt walker will entertain Christmas shoppers on O’Connell St on 8th December, while ‘Living Statues’ will come to life on O’Connell Street on 15th December and 20th December.

Clare County Council is collaborating with The Clare Champion on the ‘Christmas window display competition’ to create a vibrant festive atmosphere and enhance community spirit in the town.

Children are reminded that they can post their letters to Santa Claus at Santa’s Post Box at ‘The Height’, while the streets of Ennis will ring to the sound of Christmas music from 13th December when Christmas Street Radio returns until Christmas Eve featuring well-known local radio presenter Ger Sweeney broadcasting daily on street speakers throughout the town.

Meanwhile, all public donations received at the Ennis Lions Club Remembrance Tree in The Market will this year go toward Milford Hospice and the Children’s Ark Paediatric unit at UHL.

To boost retail activity in the town, there will be free parking for shoppers from 2.00pm at all public carparks (excluding on-street parking) from 28th November to 1st January inclusive. Free parking will be provided from 28th November from 5.00pm to 8pm each day at Áras Contae an Chláir, The Courthouse and Waterpark Campus Drumbiggle.

All day free parking will be provided at Áras Contae an Chláir on 30th November and 1st December, and 7-8th, 14-15th and 21st-22nd December and on the same days along with Christmas Eve at Waterpark Campus Drumbiggle. There will be no charge for parking in Council car parks throughout the town from 2.00pm between Thursday 28th November and Wednesday 1st January 2025 inclusive. On-street parking will operate as normal.