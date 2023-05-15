Mountshannon Arts Festival launches 2023 Brochure

Mountshannon Arts festival committee launched their 2023 brochure on Saturday in glorious sunshine at Under The Oak Cafe.

Mel White, chair of the committee thanked everyone for attending and paid special tribute to local business owners in the village who offer venues for various events as well as sponsorship.

‘We are supported locally every year and we are grateful for this. This year’s theme for the festival is CONNECTION and we have a great mix of music, poetry, theatre and art galleries as well as workshops for children.

We look forward to welcoming everyone to Mountshannon from 1st – 5th June when they can take part in any variety of events’ All events are available to view online at www.mountshannonarts.ie and brochures are available in local shops, libraries and restaurants.’