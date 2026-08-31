Press Photographers Ireland exhibition opens at Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport Welcomes Exhibition Capturing Ireland’s Biggest Stories of 2025

Press Photographers Ireland CLG exhibition opens in Shannon Airport featuring more than 100 of the year’s most powerful images.

Monday 31st August 2026: The Shannon Airport Group is delighted to host this year’s Press Photographers Ireland CLG Exhibition, which opened today in the Check In area of Shannon Airport.

The AIB Press Photographer of the Year Awards honour the finest in Irish press photography. This exhibition showcases all winning and shortlisted entries, featuring more than 100 striking photographs that capture Ireland’s story throughout 2025 across eleven categories including News, Sport, Politics and Entertainment.

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Attending the launch was Mark Condren of Mediahuis Ireland, who was named AIB Press Photographer of the Year for a record seventh time, with awards across six categories. During the event, Mark shared insights from his distinguished photojournalism career and reflected on the stories behind some of his award-winning images.

Welcoming the exhibition, Niall Kearns, Airport Director of Shannon Airport, said: “Press photographers play a vital role in documenting history as it happens, capturing images that stay with us long after the moment has passed. We are proud to host this remarkable exhibition at Shannon Airport, giving our passengers and visitors the opportunity to experience over 100 powerful photographs that defined Ireland in 2025.

We are also delighted to welcome Mark Condren to Shannon today and to congratulate him and all the talented photographers whose exceptional work is featured in this exhibition.”

Dan Linehan, President of Press Photographers Ireland CLG, said: “The work on display here at Shannon Airport is a powerful reminder of the need, not only for truthful images, but also technical skills and creativity. This has never been truer now in an era of external noise, and AI-generated doubt.

These images showcase the towns, villages, events, news and people that make up the Ireland of 2025 and we’re delighted to have them showcased here in Shannon Airport.”

Among those featured are two Clare-based photographers – Eamon Ward and John Kelly. Examples of their work on display include Eamon Ward’s Summer Storm, which received 3rd place in the Nature and Environment category. The dramatic photograph captures lightning illuminating the skies above Lahinch. Meanwhile, John Kelly’s Left Holding the Baby, featured in the Daily Life and People category, captures a candid moment during the Willie Clancy Festival in Miltown Malbay.

The Press Photographers Ireland CLG Exhibition opened today and will run until 14th September at Shannon Airport as part of its regional tour. Located in the Check In area, the exhibition is free to visit.