Funeral arrangements for Joe and Claire Collins confirmed

Update

Friday, 10.10pm – The funeral arrangements of the late Joe and Claire Collins have been confirmed.

- Advertisement -

Reposing in St Brigid’s Church Corofin , on Sunday 12th November from 5.00pm with prayers at 7.30pm Requiem mass on Monday 13th November at 11.00am Followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please. The requiem mass can be viewed live on the Imeall Boirne Parishes Facebook Page.

Friday, 9.05pm – Gardaí have confirmed they are not looking for any other individual in relation to the deaths of Claire and Joe Collins at a domestic residence at Crossard, Kilnaboy in North Clare yesterday.

The post mortems of both individuals have been completed. The results of these post mortems will not be released for operational reasons.

The scene remains preserved and technical examinations are ongoing.

Gardaí say they are not looking for any other individual in relation to this incident at this time.

A spokesperson confirmed that the primary focus for Gardaí at this time is the preparation of a file for the Coroner.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Friday, 11.15am – Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances following the discovery of two bodies in Co. Clare yesterday afternoon, Thursday 9th November 2023.

The bodies of the deceased have since been removed from the scene and conveyed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick. Post-mortem examinations are due to take place by Assistant State Pathologist Dr. Margot Bolster at a later stage today, the outcome of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The scene remains preserved for an examination by the Garda National Technical Bureau.

Gardaí in Co. Clare are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The two victims have been named locally as Joe and Claire Collins. They are survived by their daughters Tara and Sara.

Thursday, 10.30pm – Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following the discovery of two bodies at a house in North Clare this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to a domestic residence near Kilnaboy at approximately 2:30pm where a man and a woman (aged in their 50s), who are known to each other, were found deceased. Their bodies remain at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for an examination by the Garda National Technical Bureau while the county coroner has also been notified. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested and post mortems will be carried out in due course.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an Incident Room has been established at Ennis Garda Station.

Gardaí in Co. Clare are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Earlier: Gardaí are investigating the discovery of two bodies in North Clare today.

The discovery was made at a house in the Kilnaboy area this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.30pm where the bodies of a man and woman were discovered. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene has been sealed off and preserved for a technical examination.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident at a domestic residence in Killinaboy at approximately 2:30pm. The bodies of the deceased, a male and a female, remain at the scene. The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.”

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances of the incident but that no further information is available at this time.