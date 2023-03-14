Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a fatal traffic collision in West Clare last week.

Thanking those have already come forward, Sergeant Triona Brooks has reissued an appeal for anyone who has any information about the collision to come forward.

The crash, which involved a car and JCB front loader, occurred on the R487 Kilkee to Kilbaha road between Moyarta and Bella Cross. Garda, National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Kilkee station responded to the scene.

Sgt Brooks said: “At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday last, 7th March a fatal road traffic collision occurred at Bella, Kilkee. Two vehicles collided head-on and one of the drivers a lady in her mid-80’s tragically received fatal injuries. The road was closed overnight until an examination was carried out by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigator”.

“Gardaí at Kilrush Garda Station want to thank witnesses that have come forward already and are appealing to anyone who was traveling on this section of roadway who witnessed the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage that may assist them in the investigation to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased lady,” Sgt Brooks added.