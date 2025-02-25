Gardaí warn of reemergence of email fraud

Gardaí are warning the public about the reemergence of a fraud in which fraudsters, pretending to be An Garda Síochána, are telling people they have been accused of pornography crimes.

The email, which contains a Garda logo, tells people they are accused of sexual offences by talking to minors and the person is asked to contact a fake Garda email address with ‘evidence’ or face an arrest warrant and detention.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Catriona Holohan outline the circumstances of the fraud.

The email states: “We have initiated legal proceedings against you following seizure by cyber-infiltration for: child pornography, pedophilia, cyber-pornography and exhibitionism.”

“Please send evidence by email so that it can be examined and verified within a strict 48-hour period. After this time, we will be forced to send our report to the court in your area to issue and arrest warrant, which will result in your immediate arrest by the security police closest to your home.”

An Garda Síochána can confirm that the scam email is not issued by An Garda Síochána. This email scam is designed by the scammers to elicit fear and obtain money by deception. If you receive this type of email, do not respond. Delete it and block the sender.

If you receive an email of this type, DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK in the email.

Delete the email immediately.

If you click on the link, contact your bank and inform them that you believe you have been the victim of a scam.

The injured party received a WhatsApp video call from a male, dressed in uniform, alleging to be a Garda from the GNECB (Garda National Economic Crime Bureau). This male convinced the inured party that if they did not comply with his directions that they would be arrested in relation to money laundering in Europe. He convinced injured party to transfer money to him for safekeeping as his accounts were compromised. He advised injured party to download the Trust Banking app and transfer funds to an account.

This type of fraud involves criminals contacting you by phone and it is known as vishing.

If you receive a call similar to this one, please hang up.

Don’t engage with the caller.

Block the number on your phone.

An Garda Síochána will not ring you on WhatsApp.