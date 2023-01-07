Suspected drunk driver arrested after M18 crash

One person was arrested and a second motorist hospitalised following a collision on the M18 motorway in Clare overnight.

The male driver of one car was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. An Opel car collided with a second vehicle causing it to overturn on the road. The female driver of the second vehicle was not seriously injured but was transported to hospital by ambulance for assessment.

The incident occurred at around midnight on the M18 between Junction 12 (Killoo) and Junction 11 (Dromoland). It’s understood that both vehicles were travelling southbound on the motorway when one car collided with another.

Members of the Garda Roads Policing Units responded to the incident along with colleagues from Ennis station. National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations also attended the scene.

The suspected drink driver was given a roadside breath-test which gave a ‘fail’ result before being arrested. Both motorists were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

In a post on Facebook, Gardai confirmed that members attended the scene of a two car collision on the M18 overnight and that the driver of an Opel car was arrested at scene on suspicion of drink driving. The driver of the car that overturned was taken to hospital for assessment.