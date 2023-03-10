Rose Hynes appointed chair of Irish Aviation Authority

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, T.D., has confirmed the appointment of Ms Rose Hynes as the Chairperson of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

Ms Hynes is a former chairperson of the Shannon Airport Authority.

The Minister has also announced the appointed of Bryan Bourke as Chairperson of AirNav Ireland, a new commercial semi-state body which will incorporate the air navigation and air traffic management services functions of the IAA.

Minister Ryan said: “I am delighted to appoint Rose Hynes to the Board of the IAA for a five-year term. I wish her well in the role as Chairperson of Ireland’s single aviation regulator, who are responsible for aviation safety, security, economic and consumer protection functions. Securing Ireland’s international reputation as being to the forefront of aviation regulatory high standards will be central to the role.

Rose has significant private and public sector experience as a chairperson, and that wealth of experience will be invaluable in steering the new single aviation regulator in its initial years as a consolidated regulator.

I also wish to congratulate Bryan Bourke on his appointment for a five-year term as Chairperson of AirNav Ireland. Bryan’s expertise in governance matters will be important in ensuring that this newly established commercial semi-state body plays a vital role for the State in providing safe, efficient and sustainable air navigation and air traffic management services in Irish-controlled airspace and aeronautical communications services for the Shanwick Oceanic region of North Atlantic Airspace.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers T.D. added: “I would like to extend my congratulations and best wishes to both Rose Hynes and Bryan Bourke on their appointments. I look forward to working with them as they take on these important roles.

The establishment of a single aviation regulator and AirNav Ireland as provided for under the Air Navigation and Transport Act 2022 will provide a more coordinated and coherent institutional framework for the aviation sector.”

Rose Hynes was first appointed as the Chair of the IAA on January 12, 2021. She has over 30 years aviation industry experience both at senior executive and board level including aircraft leasing & financing, airlines and airports.

Rose has extensive corporate governance experience with Irish and international companies including most recently Shannon Group plc. She is the Lead Director of Dole plc. She is also Director of a number of other companies. Rose previously held a number of senior executive positions with GPA Group plc including General Counsel and Head of the Commercial Department. GPA was then the world’s largest aircraft lessor. Rose was formerly the Chair of Origin Enterprises plc .

A law graduate of University College Dublin and a lawyer, Rose is an Associate of the Irish Tax Institute and of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators