Hedge cutting scheme launched in County Clare

Clare County Council is inviting applications to its Community Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme, which supports landowners and community groups in maintaining roadside hedgerows while promoting biodiversity-friendly management practices.

The scheme, first piloted in County Clare in 2013 and the first of its kind in Ireland, will provide €25,000 to assist with hedge maintenance along the local road network during the upcoming autumn and winter seasons.

Applications are open until October 2, 2026. Successful applicants may receive funding of €75 per kilometre of hedgerow, subject to eligibility criteria and the availability of resources.

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The scheme will provide financial assistance to communities and groups undertaking hedge cutting and the trimming of overhanging trees. It will also help landowners to meet their obligations under Section 70 of the Roads Act 1993.

Senior Engineer, Transportation, Mobility, Health and Safety, Clare County Council, Cyril Feeney, said, “We are confident that this scheme, complemented by the Council’s ongoing hedge cutting programme, will be of benefit in dealing effectively with this issue. Our objective is that by the start of the nesting season in March 2027, much of the worst-affected local roads in the county will be significantly enhanced in their capacity to accommodate traffic, while sustainably managing hedgerows for biodiversity and wildlife through best practice.”

“The Roads Act 1993 stipulates that all growth emanating from any part of the roadside boundary structure, or from within the land protected by it, is the responsibility of the landowner. From a road safety perspective, it is important that this responsibility is acknowledged and embraced by roadside landowners. The Community Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme is intended to provide support in this context and help offset some of the costs associated with hedge cutting.”

Mr. Feeney noted that all works must take account of the requirements of the Wildlife Act, particularly regarding nesting birds and hedgerow protection, “We are urging that hedgerows be lightly trimmed to protect their structure, adopting a triangular ‘A’ shape and avoiding cutting too deeply into the hedgerow.”

Application forms are available at www.clarecoco.ie and from Clare County Council offices at Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis.