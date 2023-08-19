Three Clare projects nominated for Pride of Place Awards

Clare County Council will participate in the prestigious IPB Pride of Place awards, with three exceptional community projects nominated for recognition in the upcoming competition.

The official judging is scheduled to take place on 29th and 30th August, 2023.

The nominated projects showcase the commitment of Clare residents to enhancing their communities and creating sustainable, vibrant places for everyone to enjoy. The following projects have been selected to compete in the IPB Pride of Place awards:

- Advertisement -

Tourism East Clare (Community Tourism Initiative category)

Situated in the picturesque heart of Ireland, East Clare boasts diverse natural resources that make it an irresistible destination for tourists. The voluntary group, Tourism East Clare, aims to promote sustainable tourism development in the region by fostering relationships among local providers and offering unique tourism products and packages. Through their efforts, they ensure an authentic and memorable experience for visitors.

Ennis Men’s Shed (Community Wellbeing Initiative category)

Ennis Men’s Shed has taken a proactive approach to supporting health and wellbeing by establishing a state-of-the-art community facility. With determination and innovation, the group has created a space that encourages social interaction, holistic activities, and upskilling in a fun and inclusive environment. This initiative has not only improved wellbeing but also strengthened community bonds.

Common Knowledge ‘Rekindle Festival of Lost Skills’ (Community Age Friendly Initiative category)

Common Knowledge is dedicated to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary for joyful and sustainable living. Its ‘Rekindle Festival of Lost Skills’ is an intergenerational celebration that revitalises traditional skills for a more sustainable future. From traditional craft demonstrations to workshops on weaving and spinning, the festival is a testament to the wisdom of past generations.

The judging process will span two days, with the judges visiting the nominated projects on 29th and 30th August. On Tuesday, the judges will explore Tourism East Clare in the morning and Ennis Men’s Shed in the afternoon. The following day, they will visit Common Knowledge, where the ‘Rekindle Festival of Lost Skills’ initiative is based.

The IPB Pride of Place awards celebrate the remarkable contributions of communities across the island of Ireland. Clare is hoping to build on its great success from last year when the Loop Head Together Project received top honours in the ‘Coastal Community’ category and also clinched the Climate Action Special Award, while Scariff Community Council earned the Runner-Up position in its category.

Cllr Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, expressed his congratulations to the nominated projects and praised the community’s dedication to making Clare a vibrant and attractive place for all.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, added that these achievements reflect the ongoing commitment of Clare’s local communities to enhancing their towns and villages.

Jason Murphy, Director of Services for Rural Development, said, “Clare County Council strives to support projects of this nature that contribute to the wellbeing and development of the county and its communities.”