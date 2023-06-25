Clare to host ‘Health and Wellbeing’ Age Expo

Clare Older People’s Council will host a ‘Health and Wellbeing, Age Expo’ on Friday, 30th June 2023, at Tracey’s West County Hotel, Ennis from 11.00am to 4.00pm. All are welcome.

The Age Expo will showcase the supports and services available in County Clare that are of interest and use to Older People. The Mid-West Community Healthcare – Integrated Care Programme Older Persons, Active Ennis, Alone, Clare Libraries, Local Link and Sláinte an Chláir are just some examples of those displaying at the event.

Guest speakers will discuss the new ‘Healthy Age Friendly Homes’ initiative and ‘Preparing for a Healthy Retirement’. Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in a singing taster session, hear talks on Active Ageing and attend a cookery demonstration. The Irish Heart Foundation will also carry out free health checks during the event. On-site parking is available and the public bus stops just outside the venue, Tracey’s West County Hotel.

Cllr Tony O’ Brien, Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council, said: “I wish to acknowledge the work of the Clare Older People’s Council and its members in coordinating the ‘Health and Wellbeing’ Age Expo for Clare. I have read through the program and its set to be a very informative, practical, and fun event. I’d like to encourage everyone interested in learning about supports, services, and opportunities available for older people in County Clare to attend the Age Expo.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, and Chair of the Age Friendly Ireland Alliance, said: “Clare County Council recognises the importance of being an Age Friendly County, particularly through our ongoing commitment to both the Age Friendly Clare and Healthy Clare Programmes. Being an ‘Age Friendly’ society benefits everyone in the county whether ‘young’, ‘yet to age’ or ‘actively ageing’. Such work cannot happen in isolation, which is why I would like to commend all the community and voluntary, public, and private sector organisations participating in the Age Expo. Events like this provide an important platform for service providers to meet with and talk to the service users and vice versa.”

Madge O’Callaghan, PRO of Clare Older People’s Council encouraged not just older people to attend the Expo, but younger family members too. “One of the great things about growing old in Ireland today is that we in the Clare Older People’s Council are helping to pave the way for older people to enjoy a healthy and happy third stage of life. Ireland has an ageing population and we all need to be taking care of ourselves physically, mentally and emotionally. The Expo hopes to showcase a range of goods and services to support older people to do this”.

Dena Mc Grath, Healthy Clare Coordinator, Clare County Council, said: “One of the key goals of the Healthy Ireland Framework for improving Health and Wellbeing is ‘increasing the proportion of people who are healthy at all stages of life’. The Clare Age Expo is supporting this goal, raising awareness of the health enhancing opportunities available for older people living in County Clare.

Dena continued: “Drop by the Healthy Clare stand on the day where we will be sharing information on all things Health and Wellbeing”.