€7.5m investment confirmed for OneShannonHub

A €7.5m investment announced for OneShannonHub has been described as another transformative step for Shannon.

“The announcement today that the Government has allocated €7.5 million in funding for the OneShannonHub project is a hugely significant investment in Shannon and another major step towards transforming the town centre,” said Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes, welcoming the news.

The funding, awarded under the new Towns and Cities Regeneration Investment Fund, will enable progress on OneShannonHub, a key transformational project for the town.

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“The investment is particularly significant coming so soon after the recent announcement by Shannon Gateway Projects of its acquisition of a substantial 20-acre town centre site and its ambitious plans for the development of that site.

“This is an extremely positive time for Shannon. Within a matter of weeks, we have seen two hugely significant announcements which, together, have the potential to fundamentally change the town centre and create the type of vibrant, attractive and sustainable urban environment Shannon needs and deserves.

“The €7.5 million investment in OneShannonHub represents an important commitment by Government to Shannon’s future. For many years, Shannon Chamber has consistently advocated for investment in the town centre and, in particular, for the funding required to deliver OneShannonHub. Most recently, we again identified investment in OneShannonHub as a priority in our Pre-Budget 2027 submission.

“We have always maintained that Shannon must be viewed not only as one of Ireland’s most important centres of employment, but as a town that must be developed to its fullest potential as a place in which people want to live, work, visit and spend time. This announcement moves that ambition much closer to reality.”

OneShannonHub is envisaged as a multi-functional civic, community and innovation space. The Chamber has repeatedly highlighted its potential to create a new social heart for the town and to act as a catalyst for wider public and private investment.

“What is particularly encouraging is the momentum that is building. Regeneration of this scale cannot be achieved through one project or one investment alone. It requires Government, the local authority, business, investors and the community moving in the same direction.

“The recent announcements demonstrate growing confidence in Shannon and a shared ambition for what the town can become.

“We particularly acknowledge the leadership of Clare County Council chief executive Gordon Daly and the work of his team in progressing the OneShannonHub project and bringing it to this important stage and we acknowledge the Government’s recognition of the importance of investing in Shannon.

“After many years of advocating for this investment, it is very encouraging to see ambition turning into delivery. This is another transformative element for Shannon and a very significant vote of confidence in the town’s future,” Ms Downes concluded.

Welcoming the announcement Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council Cllr Joe Killeen said, “The project reflects Clare County Council’s commitment to working with local communities, elected members and stakeholders to support sustainable town-centre regeneration.”

Noeleen Fitzgerald, Clare County Council Director of Finance, Investment and Enterprise, said, “This is a key milestone for the regeneration of Shannon Town Centre. With this initial funding, Clare County Council will proceed to the next important stages of detailed design and planning for the project.

We will also continue to identify and work towards addressing the remaining funding gap, with the aim of bringing this ambitious and much-needed project to fruition for the people of Shannon and the wider region.”