Elderly Safety in the Home Project launched in Ennis West

The Cloughleigh Residents and Development Group aims to enhance safety for elderly residents within the community through a project focused on Elderly Safety in the Home.

This project involves the installation of video doorbells and chimes in ten homes to improve security for senior residents who live in the Ennis West area.

This initiative has been funded through the Local Enhancement Programme by the Department of Rural and Community Development and is administered by the Clare Local Community Development Committee (LCDC). The LCDC is dedicated to supporting community-led initiatives across the county that align with the objectives of the Clare Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP). This project supports the LECP’s goal of creating an age-friendly environment where all residents feel safe and have access to lifelong supportive services and facilities.

Kieran Walsh, Cloughleigh Residents and Development Group, said, “This initiative is very beneficial for the elderly residents living in the area. By enhancing their home security, we are not only providing them peace of mind but also fostering a greater sense of community. It empowers our elderly residents to feel safer, knowing they are supported within their community.”

Niamh Wiley, Rural and Community Development Officer (Ennis and North Clare) with Clare County Council, added, “We are delighted to support this community-based initiative, which provides essential supports for elderly residents within the Ennis West area. We commend the proactive efforts of the Cloughleigh Residents and Development Group. This project serves as a template for similar initiatives aimed at enhancing community safety”

Cllr Joe. Killeen, Chairperson of the Clare Local Community Development Committee said, “This project is a perfect example of how community-led efforts can align with the objectives of the Clare Local Economic and Community Plan, with a focus on supporting the safety and well-being of older people within our community.”

Dena McGrath, Administrative Officer, Healthy Age Friendly Homes Programme – County Clare, said, “The Cloughleigh project highlights the benefits of utilising assistive technology, like the Video intercom in helping people feel safer and more comfortable in their own homes. The positive impacts of this project on the people living in Cloughleigh is clear, and it is hoped that it will encourage more communities across Clare to adopt the use of assistive technology to help them enjoy their communities in a healthy and safe way too. Indeed, ‘Technology’ is a key pillar of the recently launched Healthy Age Friendly Homes Programme, a local government initiative that is supporting older people to live in their own home with dignity and independence, for as long as possible.”