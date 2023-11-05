Man due before Ennis court over Limerick fatal incident

A man will appear before a special sitting of district court in Ennis this evening in connection with an alleged fatal assault in Limerick yesterday.

Gardaí continue to investigate the fatal assault that occurred at a residence in Garryowen, Limerick in the early hours of Saturday morning 4th November, 2023.

A post mortem of the deceased, a male in his 40s, has been conducted. The results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

The arrested man, aged in his 40s has since been released from the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has been charged in relation to the incident. He is due to appear before a Special sitting of Ennis District Court at 5.00pm this evening, Sunday 5th November, 2023.

Gardaí in Henry Street are continuing with their appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Sarsfield Avenue on Saturday morning 4th November 2023, between 4.00am and 5.15am, and who may have camera footage, including CCTV and dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí would also like to thank all those people who have come forward and assisted with this investigation thus far and this is greatly appreciated.

Anyone with information which may assist Gardaí is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.