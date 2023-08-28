Man injured in shooting incident in North Clare

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents that occurred in North Clare last evening including the discharge of a firearm.

Shortly after 6.00pm, Gardaí received reports that a number of persons were in the Deerpark area, Ennistymon in possession of a number of weapons including at least one firearm.

During the course of a series of reported incidents in the area, extensive damage was caused to a number of domestic residences and vehicles.

A firearm was also discharged and a man in his 50s was taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

Garda units from a wide area including members of the Garda Armed Support Unit responded to the area along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and the Cork-based HSE air ambulance Aeromed 01.

A number of videos showing the large Garda response to the incidents have been shared on social media.

A number of scenes have been preserved for technical examination. Investigations are continuing at Ennistymon Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on the evening of Sunday 27th August 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065 7072180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.