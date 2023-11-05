Fatal road collision on Clare/Limerick border

A minibus driver has died following a road traffic collision on the Clare/Limerick border overnight.

Gardaí remain at the scene of the single vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 2.55am on the R463 at Athlunkard Bridge, Corbally Road, on the outskirts of Limerick City.

The 30-year-old male driver of a minibus and sole occupant of the vehicle was fatally injured when the minibus struck the bridge. His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The R463 at Athlunkard Bridge, Corbally is currently closed with local diversions in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R463 between 2.30am and 3.30am this morning Sunday 5th November, 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The scene of the tragic collision is on the border of counties Limerick and Clare while the R463 is one of the main routes from East Clare to Limerick City.