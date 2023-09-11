Killaloe Coast Guard locates vessel with engine failure

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked last night to assist a vessel in difficulty off the Clare shore.

At 8.10pm, watch officers at the Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a report of a vessel experiencing engine difficulty on the Scarriff River leading from Lough Derg into Scarriff Harbour.

Within ten minutes, the volunteer crew launched a rescue boat from their base at Pier Head in Killaloe while a shore team also responded to the area by road.

As darkness fell, the boat crew had to use search lights and carried out a search from the mouth of the Scarriff River and soon located the vessel in reeds 1km towards Scarriff Harbour. The two persons on board were safe and well and wearing life jackets.

The vessel was taken on tow a short distance to Reddan’s Quay where the Coast Guard shore team assisted in the safe mooring of the vessel.

At 9.15pm, the boat crew departed Reddan’s Quay and navigated in darkness back to Lough Derg and on to their station at Killaloe.