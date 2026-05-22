Dooley confirms funding for marine infrastructure in Clare

Dooley announces €480k for marine infrastructure in County Clare

Minister for the Marine Timmy Dooley has announced funding of almost €480,000 for a series of marine infrastructure improvement projects across County Clare under the 2026 Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme.

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Making the announcement today, the Clare Minister said this new funding is aimed at upgrading piers and coastal infrastructure in Carrigaholt, Labasheeda, Knock, Seafield, Killadysert, Doonmore and Liscannor.

In total, Clare County Council will receive €479,735 under the scheme to support eight separate projects around the county coastline.

The projects include:

Carrigaholt Pier (Castle): Upgrade works

Carrigaholt Pier: Upgrade works

Labasheeda Quay: Upgrade works

Knock Pier: Upgrade works

Seafield Pier: Upgrade works

Kildysert Pier: Upgrade works

Doonmore Pier: Upgrade works

Liscannor Pier: Rehabilitation works

Minister Dooley said the investment would deliver practical benefits for coastal communities and help maintain important local marine infrastructure.

Minister Dooley commented, “Clare has a long and proud maritime tradition and these piers, quays and coastal facilities remain hugely important for local communities, fishing activity, tourism and recreation.

“I was determined to ensure that Clare secured strong funding under this year’s scheme and I am very pleased that almost €480,000 has now been allocated for projects across the county coastline. This funding will support important upgrade and rehabilitation works right across the county, from West Clare to the Shannon Estuary.

“These are practical projects that will improve safety, accessibility and the long term usability of local marine infrastructure that communities rely on every day,” Minister Dooley said.

Nationally, over €4.8 million has been allocated for 57 marine infrastructure projects across 13 coastal local authorities under the 2026 scheme. The scheme supports capital investment in infrastructure owned by local authorities including pier and harbour repairs, slipway upgrades, safety improvements and marine leisure amenities.