M18 motorway reopens after earlier collision

Traffic was brought to a standstill for a time on the M18 this evening following a road traffic collision.

The incident occurred at around 7.15pm in the southbound lanes at Ballymacahill between Junction 14 (Barefield) and Junction 13 Tulla Road. The collision involved a car and a truck.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations responded to the incident along with Gardaí.

On arrival at the scene, fire service personnel closed the motorway so they could work safely at the scene. When it was established that there were no serious injuries and that both vehicles were in the hard shoulder, an emergency traffic management system was set up and one lane reopened.

The front of the car was extensively damaged while the truck had sustained damage to its rear axle. When it was established that the truck could be driven, the motorway was closed again and the truck slowly driven to the next junction under Garda escort.

Once the truck was clear of the motorway and the damaged car had been recovered, the M18 was fully reopened at around 8.10pm.

Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) motorway maintenance crews also responded to the incident.