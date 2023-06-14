Man’s body recovered from lake in East Clare

The body of a man was recovered from a lake in East Clare on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to a report of a person in the water at Roslara Lake between Tulla and Feakle. It’s understood the body was spotted by a group of young people who had gone swimming there.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Scariff station along with the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard were tasked to the incident along with the National Ambulance Service and Gardaí.

- Advertisement -

The man’s body was located and recovered from the water by fire service personnel. It’s thought that the man in his 60s had been fishing alone at the time of the tragedy.

The body was later removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The incident is being treated as a tragic accident.