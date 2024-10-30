Motorist escapes serious injury in N18 collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the N18 near Bunratty.

The incident occurred shortly before 2.00pm in the southbound lanes of the dual-carriageway just before the turn off for Bunratty.

The car, with just one occupant, was travelling towards Limerick when the vehicle left the road and collided with a roadside sign. The car came to a stop in the ditch after spinning around.

- Advertisement -

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis stations responded to the incident along with Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

Fire crews were able to maintain traffic flow in one lane using an emergency traffic management system. Traffic Infrastructure Ireland motorway maintenance crews also attended the incident.

The driver of the vehicle escaped serious injury but was assessed at the scene before being transported to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Fire crews used a hydraulic lift to remove the vehicle from the ditch before it was recovered from the scene by tow truck. The road was fully reopened at around 3.45pm.

While emergency services dealt with the incident, fire crews from Ennis were reassigned to a report of a domestic fire near Quin. Two units were mobilised to the scene from the N18 collision while another appliance was dispatched from Ennis.

On arrival at the scene it was found that the fire was minor and was promptly dealt with. It’s understood there was roofing work being carried out at the property at the time and that a small fire began in the attic area.