Woman fatally injured in West Clare road incident

A woman has died following a road traffic incident in West Clare this evening.

The tragedy occurred at Baunmore on the main N67 Kilrush to Kilkee road at around 7.10pm. It’s understood that the woman was struck by a van as she crossed the road.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Kilkee and Kilrush stations responded to the incident along with Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics. The woman as pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of road between Moyasta and Lisdeen has been closed and diversions put in place. The road will remain closed overnight is not expected to reopen until Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have concluded an examination of the scene tomorrow.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “The pedestrian, a woman in her late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be conducted. No other injuries to persons was reported.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 in the Moyasta area between 7:00pm and 7:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”