One person hospitalised after Ennis road collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Ennis this evening.

The incident occurred at Station Road in the town at around 4.30pm.

Two cars were involved in the initial collision however one car then collided with a parked vehicle.

Two ambulances and several units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the scene along with Gardaí.

One of the drivers was cared for by staff in a local barbers until ambulance paramedics arrived.

Both drivers were assessed by National Ambulance Service paramedics before one woman was later transported to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

A section of Station Road was closed following the collision. The road was reopened shortly after 6.00pm after the scene had been cleared.

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the incident.