Section of M18 closed for a time after vehicle fire

A section of the M18 in Co Clare was closed for a short time this morning after a vehicle burst into flames near Dromoland.

The incident, involving a 4×4 vehicle and trailer, happened shortly before 11.00am about 500 metres north of the Dromoland Interchange (junction 11). The vehicle was travelling northbound at the time.

The driver managed to pull safely into the hard-shoulder and escaped from the vehicle unharmed.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations responded to the incident along with Gardaí and Traffic Infrastructure Ireland motorway maintenance crews.

The northbound lanes of the motorway were closed for a short time while fire crews dealt with the blaze. Once the fire had been extinguished, an emergency traffic management system was put in place, allowing Gardaí to reopen one lane to traffic.

The motorway was fully reopened when the vehicle and trailer were safely recovered from the scene.