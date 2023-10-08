Two hospitalised after fire on boat in Killaloe

Two people are being treated in hospital following a fire on board a boat in Killaloe this evening.

Emergency services were alerted at around 8.20pm and requested to respond to reports of a fire on board a vessel moored in Killaloe. It was also reported that there were persons on board the boat at the time.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Killaloe and Scarriff stations responded to the scene along with Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and members of the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard.

It’s believed that fire may have started with a gas cooker but had been extinguished by the time emergency services arrived. Fire crews checked to ensure the fire was completely out and that there was no risk of it reigniting.

Ambulance paramedics assessed a man and a woman at the scene before both were removed by ambulances to University Hospital Limerick. The pair are being treated for what have been described as ‘minor burns’.

The incident was the third that Killaloe Coast Guard dealt with today. Volunteers responded to two other taskings earlier.