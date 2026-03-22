Young man seriously injured following collision in Shannon

A young man is in a critical condition in hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Clare overnight.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight at the intersection of Inis Ealga and Bóthar Na Luachra in Shannon.

It’s understood that an electric scrambler motorcycle collided with at least one parked vehicle at the junction. The incident occurred shortly after 11.30pm last night.

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Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the scene along with units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon station.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was treated at the scene for serious injuries before he was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick Hospital.

The scene was sealed off and preserved with Gardaí and fire crews remaining on site overnight. Diversions are in place in the area.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Shortly after 11:30pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving an electric scrambler on Bóthar Na Luachra, Shannon.

The driver, a male in his early 20s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, with serious injuries.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the M18 this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2.40pm in the northbound carriageway at Ballyboy about a kilometre on the Galway side of the county boundary between Crusheen and Gort.

Gardaí and the National Ambulance Service responded to the incident. In the meantime, number of motorcyclists stopped to assist the injured.

Gardaí managed to keep traffic moving safely past the scene directing oncoming motorist from lane one to lane two.

The patient to University Hospital Galway for treatment. It’s understood his injuries are not life-threatening.