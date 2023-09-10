Criminalise cyberbullying across the EU – MEP Kelly

An Irish member of the European Parliament has reiterated his call for stronger EU action to prevent cyberbullying online, backing the EPP Group’s call to criminalise such online abuse.

Ireland South MEP’s Seán Kelly’s comments come as CyberSafeKids released new survey findings this week showing over a quarter of primary school children and 40 percent of secondary school students have endured cyberbullying.

“I find it incredibly worrying that cyberbullying seems to becoming a sinister part of growing up these days, affecting so many children and teens, causing enormous distress. I have long called for stronger EU action to prevent this form of online abuse and for better educational initiatives to empower people while using messaging Apps and social platforms. When companies running those online services are failing in their responsibility to protect children, legislators and police authorities must intervene”, warned MEP Kelly, a former teacher.

- Advertisement -

“Online bullying is incessant – bullies can target their victims 24-7 online. Those experiences can seem insurmountable to young people, if they do not seek or have the necessary support to help them”, said Kelly.

“However, I would also like to highlight that education is the first line of defence against cyberbullying. I believe it is important to have comprehensive digital literacy programs in schools to teach young people how to use the internet responsibly and safely. With the proliferation of artificial intelligence and anonymous accounts, social media needs particular attention. There are many benefits with increased digital connection, but there are also many risks”, Kelly added.

Mr Kelly fully backs the EPP Group campaign to make cyberbullying a criminal offence right across the EU, pointing to Ireland’s legislation on cyber-bullying, called Coco’s Law as an example. The law was enacted in the name of Nicole Fox, affectionately referred to as ‘Coco’, who was bullied in person and online for three years. After her tragic suicide, her mother Jackie led a national campaign to highlight the issues of online harassment and abuse. In 2021, Ireland adopted Coco’s Law, with up to seven years in jail for those guilty of distributing or publishing intimate images of a person without consent.

The Fine Gael MEP has previously written to EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, advocating for the EU to champion the end of cyberbullying. Kelly has called for the creation of an EU anti-cyber-bullying day to raise awareness of this specific issue, share best practice and resources amongst teens, parents and teachers. Increased EU funding needs to be used for online campaigns across the EU “to ensure our young people understand that they are not alone, they can and should seek help whenever they need it”, in his view.

“Cyberbullying has already caused a great deal of hurt, distress and, sadly, very tragic consequences for many young people across Europe and in Ireland. This crime cannot be tolerated – we must do all we can to protect young people online and ensure they do and can seek help when needed”, Kelly added.