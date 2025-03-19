Status Orange High Forest Fire Risk Warning in place

A Status Orange High Forest Fire Risk Warning has been put in place nationally and will remain in place until 12pm Friday March 21st.

Fires have already been reported on bogland near Doonbeg in Wes Clare.

Landowners and the public should avoid all outdoor fires and other open ignition sources while all land owners are urged to obey restrictions in place for land burning.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a Status Orange, High Forest Fire Risk Warning, which remains in place nationally until 12pm Friday 21st March.

Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

Current easterly high-pressure dominated weather will induce moderate to fresh south easterly winds across Ireland in coming days. While some areas may receive isolated rain showers during this time, most areas can be expected to see dry weather, light to moderate winds, and strongly elevated fire risks in areas with fire-prone upland vegetation types.

Where fires occur, fire behaviour is likely to be strongly influenced by elevated windspeeds, particularly in upland grasses.

Advice to the General Public/Forest Visitors

Members of the public and visitors to forests and other recreational areas should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, obey all relevant bye-laws and should not use barbecues or other outdoor fire sources in amenity areas. Visitors to the countryside should be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.

Where fire outbreaks occur at or near forest recreational areas the following actions should be taken by visitors in the interests of safety.

Do not light fires in and around forests or open land.

Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances.

Gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire.

Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 and report the fire and its location.

Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions.