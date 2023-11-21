Two new Clare outdoor projects receive funding

The Minister for Rural and Community Development has announced funding of almost €2.3 million to support the development of 50 outdoor adventure projects across Ireland including two in Clare.

The investment under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) will be key to enhancing outdoor amenities such as our walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches.

The projects, when ultimately delivered, will also provide a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering our reputation as a destination for adventure tourism.

This funding will be invested in 50 outdoor recreation projects that are currently at the early stage of development.

These projects are to receive funding of up to €50,000 to bring them to a shovel-ready stage. Once at a shovel ready stage, they will be in a position to secure further funding through the other measures of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Funding for the delivery of projects on the ground under the other Measures of the scheme will be announced by Minister Heather Humphreys early next year.

Among the projects being funded under the Project Development Measure today include:

Slieve Bearnagh Mountain Bike Trail will receive €50,000 for a feasibility study for the development of a Cycling Hub at Slieve Bearnagh.

River Fergus Activities Hub will be allocated €50,000 to carry out necessary surveys, assessment and design works for the development of infrastructure that would accommodate water-based activities on the River Fergus.

Minister Humphreys said: “We’re now heading into the darker days of winter and it’s more important than ever to make the most of those precious daylight hours by getting out and about when you can.

“The funding I’m announcing today will support the further development of our hiking trails, water based activities and other amenities making them even more enjoyable places for families to visit nationwide.

“These amenities are here for us all to enjoy. I would encourage everyone who can to get out and about, and make the most of what our countryside has to offer.”

Minister Humphreys continued: “The Government’s Rural Development policy, ‘Our Rural Future’, has allowed us to invest in our outdoor amenities at a level never before seen in Ireland.

“The economic and social benefits of this investment for our rural heartland can be seen today through the unprecedented number of people enjoying the new amenities my Department has funded in collaboration with local communities all over the country.

“I’m also pleased that this investment will mark another step forward in delivering on the Government’s ambitious new National Outdoor Recreation Strategy – Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors.”