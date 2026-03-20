Consumers advised to hold off on ‘filling up’ until next week

A County Clare based haulier is suggesting consumers to delay filling their vehicle or home heating tanks until the middle of next week, when the government is expected to announce package of supports.

Owner of Ennis-based Spa Transport and Deputy Vice President Eugene Drennan of the Irish Road Hauliers Association believes consumers will see price reliefs next week.

Mr Drennan made his comments on Clare FM following a meeting held between the IRHA and the Minister for Transport.

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Diesel prices rose again overnight on Thursday by eight cent per litre, with a further 12 cent increase projected. A full tank of home heating oil increased by €100, with another €120 rise expected.

The Government’s fuel support package is expected to be voted through the Dáil on Tuesday and will take immediate effect.

Mr Drennan anticipates that the package will include an enhanced diesel rebate and excise duty relief, but there’s no indication yet of any suspension or reduction of carbon tax.

The IRHA has warned that if the changes aren’t in place by Tuesday, hauliers will implement road blockages across the country.