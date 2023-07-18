Ban on bathing introduced at Lahinch

On the advice of the HSE, Clare County Council has today raised a Red Flag at Lahinch beach indicating a bathing prohibition at this location until further notice.

The restriction has been introduced after the results of routine bathing water samples showed elevated levels of bacteria.

Run-off from the catchment after exceptionally heavy rainfall is identified as a cause of the elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

In accordance with An Taisce’s Blue Flag programme, the Blue Flag at this bathing area will be removed until such time as the water quality improves.