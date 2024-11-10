Politicians urged to prioritise public safety over promotion

As canvassing for the General Election kicks off, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is calling on all political parties and their campaign workers to exercise caution when positioning campaign posters, especially near roadways.

The RSA emphasises the importance of ensuring that campaign activities do not compromise road safety.

It is illegal to place posters in locations that obscure traffic signs, including speed limits, junctions, warnings, roadworks, and directional signs.

The RSA is reminding political parties that it is an offence to erect any sign or notice that makes a traffic sign less visible to road users. Particular care should be taken to ensure that all posters are securely fastened so as to avoid hitting cyclists, pedestrians or vehicles.

Sarah O’Connor, Director of Partnerships and External Affairs from the RSA stated: “It is vital that election posters do not make traffic signs less visible, cause confusion, or obstruct the view of the road. Obstructing traffic signs not only endangers public safety but also constitutes an offense. It’s not opportunistic – it’s dangerous.”

Local Authorities are also advised that under the ‘Traffic Signs Manual’ issued by the Department of Transport that action should be taken to deal with obstructions that impede the clear visibility of traffic signs.

To prevent accidents and enhance visibility, the RSA is also calling on all campaign workers wear high-visibility clothing and not to taken unnecessary risks and for all motorists to take additional care in the coming 24 hours when posters are being erected.

“Let’s all work together to keep our roads safe during this election season,” Sarah O’Connor concluded.