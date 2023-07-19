Progress on Sixmilebridge Primary Healthcare Centre

The HSE has sought expressions of interest from third parties in the provision of a new Primary Healthcare Centre in Sixmilebridge and that a Priced Offer process will be undertaken in the third quarter of this year.

The HSE was responding to a Parliamentary Question from Independent TD Michael McNamara who said the delivery of the new facility was essential to help to ease pressure on the Mid West Region’s main hospital at UHL.

“The Capital and Estates department of the HSE has informed me that the delivery of the facility is being carried out via its Primary Care Centre Operational Lease Mechanism,” explained Deputy McNamara. “The location was re-advertised seeking expressions of interest from third parties in the provision of Primary Care Centres via Operational Leases. The HSE says it intends to progress to Priced Offer Stage in Quarter 3, 2023.”

He added, “When the Primary Care Centre is operational, it will provide a full range of Primary Care Services including Public Health Nursing, Child Health, Speech and Language Therapy, Dietetics, Physiotherapy, Podiatry and Occupational Therapy. These services will be provided by staff who are currently located in existing HSE sites, including Sixmilebridge and Shannon Health Centres.”