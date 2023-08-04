Public advised to know their healthcare options this weekend

UL Hospitals Group (ULHG) and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare (MWCH) are encouraging the public in the region to know their available healthcare options ahead of this Bank Holiday Weekend.

ULHG is promoting Injury Units (walk-in) and Medical Assessment Units (GP referrals) as key alternatives to attendance at the Emergency Department (ED) in UHL, and additional staff are rostered across hospital and community services to enhance patient flow and access to services throughout the long weekend.

ULHG and MWCH have focused on integrated initiatives at all stages of the patient journey – from hospital avoidance to discharge/transfers – to meet demand. Hospital Management Team meetings will continue daily throughout the weekend.

MWCH will support patient discharges from ULHG across the Bank Holiday weekend by expanding Community Intervention Team services, which will run from 8am-8pm daily. MWCH will also provide essential equipment to patients leaving hospitals such as hospital beds and mattresses through the Aids and Appliances Department. Additional allied health professionals (Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, and Medical Social Work) will assist with facilitating patient discharges from ULHG on Bank Holiday Monday. GP out-of-hours services will also be operational throughout the weekend, ensuring timely access to care and improving hospital avoidance.

Relatives and loved ones of hospital inpatients are asked to continue booking visits through the UL Hospitals Group Visitor App, available online at ulhgvisitor.com, which allows quick and convenient booking of a time slot within the visiting hours on all hospital sites.

In UHL, additional emergency medicine consultants and nursing staff are rostered for triage in ED, and senior ULHG management will be on site every day. Additional radiology support is in place over the weekend to support diagnostic reporting.

The community paramedic is rostered for the three days of the holiday weekend, and the region’s Pathfinder service run by ULHG Allied Health staff and the HSE National Ambulance Service to provide safe ED-alternative care at home to people over 65 years, is operational on Bank Holiday Monday, 8am-8pm.

With ED open 24-7 for emergency care, ULHG is emphasising the importance of the Injury Unit and Medical Assessment Unit pathways in decreasing pressure on the ED at UHL and ensuring timely medical treatment for patients with less acute medical conditions.

There has been a significant increase in activity at Injury Units and Medical Assessment Units in recent years, as the public become more aware of these treatment options and UL Hospitals Group continues to invest in services at its three smaller ‘Model 2’ hospitals.

Dr Damien Ryan, Emergency Medicine Consultant and ULHG Clinical Director of Urgent & Emergency Care, urged members of the public to familiarise themselves with the full range of treatment options available in UL Hospitals Group, especially the access arrangements around Injury Units and Medical Assessment Units.

Dr Ryan said: “The ED at UHL is one of the busiest in Ireland, as it serves people from three counties. Long waits are inevitable for patients who are not acutely ill with life-threatening conditions or injuries: those are the priority cases in any ED. However, our Injury Units at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s are an excellent option for less acute injuries.

People should familiarise themselves with the contact details of their nearest Injury Unit, which are available on the HSE website, and also ask their family doctors about Medical Assessment Units, where they can be referred by GPs for prompt diagnosis and treatment of a range of medical conditions like chest infections, COPD, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, fainting episodes, clots in the leg, anaemia and non-acute cardiac problems. Familiarising yourself with these options now can help save incredibly valuable time in the event of someone suffering a sudden injury or illness that needs to be treated promptly.”

Niamh Wallace, Acting Chief Officer, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare reminded people to consider all healthcare options, including those located in communities throughout the region. “We are encouraging anyone who needs medical support this weekend to take a moment and ensure they choose the best care option for them. This will ensure that you receive the care you need more quickly. Local out-of-hours GP services will be on hand across the weekend, if you are unwell and if it is not an emergency. Local pharmacies will also be able to offer over-the-counter remedies and advice to those with minor ailments. No one wants to make an unnecessary trip to hospital, and these services may be able to help you to better enjoy the Bank Holiday weekend. Details of services in your area are available on www.hse.ie.

The HSE website hosts a range of convenient links to healthcare options in the Midwest. These include:

Emergency Departments: visit here for information. EDs are open 24 hours, seven days a week. Phone 112 or 999 if you need urgent medical help.

Injury Units: for less acute injuries, visit here for information and contact details for IUs at Ennis (open 8am-8pm daily), Nenagh (8am-8pm) and St John’s Hospital Limerick (8am-7pm)

Local GPs / Out of Hours GP services: visit here for information

Local Pharmacies: visit here to find pharmacies close to your home, and details of the services they provide