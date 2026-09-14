Applications open for Heritage Keepers Programme

Burrenbeo Trust is calling on community groups and senior primary school classes across Ireland to get involved in the sixth round of its National Heritage Keepers Programme, a free initiative that turns learning into action.

With 280 schools and community groups already having taken part, the programme is helping communities across Ireland discover what makes their local places special and giving them the support and funding to do something about it.

The Heritage Keepers Programme combines five interactive online workshops with funding for local heritage projects, enabling participants to explore their local natural, built and cultural heritage and then put their learning into practice.

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From heritage trails and oral histories to wildlife ponds, tree planting, podcasts and community celebration days, previous participants have brought their ideas to life in projects that connect people with the places around them.

Last year alone, 85 schools and community groups completed Heritage Keepers projects. Funding also enabled participants to visit local heritage sites, turning online learning into real-world experiences.

Participants take part in five two-hour interactive workshops, followed by guidance and support as they develop and deliver their funded heritage action.

Burrenbeo Trust CEO Áine Bird says; “We are delighted to offer this unique opportunity to community groups and primary schools around the country. Heritage Keepers sits at the heart of Burrenbeos mission to connect all of us to our places and to actively support and inspire action in caring for them”.

Applications are now open and close September 30th. For those eager to learn more about the programme, an online information session is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15th, at 7.30pm. Go to www.heritagekeepers.ie to find out more.