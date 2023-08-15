Heritage Week event at Jigs Forge

As part of Heritage Week, Cuimhneamh an Chláir will host an event at the famous Jigs Forge at Erinagh, Fountain, on Saturday 19th August 2023, 2pm to 4pm.

Hosted by local Cuimhneamh an Chláir cuairteóirí (collectors) Geraldine Greene and Leonard McDonagh, the event will trace the origins of the forge, its place in local history and the wonderful restoration work carried out in recent years by Anthony and Moira Roughan.

Jigs forge replicates the work space of the blacksmith, a respected and vital member of the rural community. Up to the middle of the 20th century, communities in rural Ireland were largely self-sufficient. In this rural economy, the blacksmith and his forge played a vital role. He shod horses, ponies, donkeys, made and repaired cart axles, wheel rims, scythes and a multitude of other farm implements.

- Advertisement -

The blacksmith was also a very skilled craftsman, forging iron into ornate gates and railings or turning items such as nails, fire grates or pothooks. The forge was usually found at a cross-roads, near a small river or stream.

You are invited to drop in for light refreshments between 2pm and 4 pm on Sat 19 Aug, to visit the scene of many stories and view the tools of the blacksmiths trade. There will be a short screening of interviews with local people connected to the forge. Local communities are invited to come along to this free event and share their own memories of Jigs Forge too.

For more information and to book a place, please contact us at events@clarememories.ie, 086 6053587 or 087 9067360

*Please be advised that parking is limited.

Cuimhneamh an Chláir / Clare Memories is an independent, voluntary charity, which digitally records, archives and shares the oral heritage of Co. Clare, through interviews with the county’s older citizens.

Cuimhneamh an Chláir acknowledges the ongoing support of Clare County Council through Clare Libraries. We are grateful to the Heritage Council for support through the Heritage Capacity Fund. We also gratefully acknowledge the support of Creative Ireland, the Ireland Funds, Rethink Ireland and EI Electronics.