Improvements sought in area around Killaloe Market

Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara has called for greater efforts from Clare County Council to improve the area around the Killaloe Market.

In a meeting with the local authority this week, Deputy McNamara stressed that the lack of attention to the site was a lost opportunity for the town and the wider area and was restricting the volume of traders and visitors able to attend the weekly market, which is held each Sunday from 11.00am to 3.00pm.

The Scariff TD also said the local authority’s decision to undertake remedial works to the pedestrian bridge, one of two access points to the picturesque riverside location market, during the peak summer season was “ill-judged” and required an explanation.

“Located on a sliver of land between the Canal and the River Shannon, known locally as ‘between the waters’, the market is accessed from the main bridge crossing in Killaloe and from an additional metal pedestrian bridge at Royal Parade,” he explained. “However, ongoing upgrade works to the pedestrian bridge has resulted in the loss of much-needed car parking spaces and market space in what is already a relatively tight trading area.”

Deputy McNamara continued, “The decision to close the pedestrian bridge in the peak summer period in Killaloe Municipal District’s biggest town and one of Clare’s most important tourism centres is ill-judged. Instead, these works should have taken place earlier in the year or held off until late autumn or winter.”

“Immediate improvements could be made through the relocation of the existing bottle bank to a different location in Killaloe and a commitment to ensure the public toilet remains operational at all times, which was not the case last weekend. I hope the Chief Executive of Clare County Council will take my observations on board and will work with the Area Office and local Councillors to explore opportunities for the future management and development of the site, which would greatly benefit both the tourism sector and the local economy,” concluded Deputy McNamara.