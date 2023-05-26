Man arrested and drugs seized in Ennis

Gardaí seized over €100,000 of suspected cannabis and arrested one man during the course of searches conducted in the early hours of Thursday 25th May 2023 in County Clare.

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Clare division.

At approximately 12:20am, Gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a vehicle in the Tobarteascáin area of Ennis.

Approximately €100,000 of suspected cannabis was seized and an occupant of the vehicle, a man in his late 20s, was arrested.

During the course of a follow-up search of a residence in the area, a further €5000 of suspected cannabis was seized, along with a weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.

The seized drugs (totalling €105,000) will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The arrested male is being detained at a Garda station in Clare under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure formed part of Operation Tara an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.