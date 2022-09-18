Live Updates – Missing Marie found safe and well

Live Updates:

6.45pm – An elderly woman reported missing by her family has been located safe and well in Co Galway.

The family of 80-year-old Marie Lynch from Duniry, Loughrea, Co Galway had issued a public appeal after the she failed to return home on Saturday evening. She was last seen at around 5.00pm on Saturday after she visited Woodford Garden Centre about six miles from her home.

A large search was mounted on the Clare/Galway border and wider areas with family, friends and neighbours of the missing woman searching overnight and this morning. As many as 60 cars are involved in the search during Sunday.

Gardaí from counties the neighbouring counties of Clare, Tipperary and Offaly were also asked to watch out for Marie’s car while members of the Galway Civil Defence and Killaloe Coast Guard were mobilised to assist in the search.

Civil Defence volunteers used drones to search a number of areas before the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter joined the search on Sunday afternoon.

While Rescue 115 was called away from the scene to airlift and injured hiker to hospital from a mountainside in Co Clare, the helicopter returned to the continue its search for the missing after completing that tasking.

At around 3.30pm, the woman’s red Toyota car was located while soon afterwards, a search party comprising Gardaí and members of the public located the missing woman at Lough Attorick on the Clare/Galway border.

The woman was cared for by Civil Defence personnel until National Ambulance Service paramedics and the fire service arrived.

Mrs Lynch’s family confirmed she was found ‘safe and sound’ while Gardaí thanked the media and public for their help.

2.45pm – The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter joined the search this afternoon. However, after being tasked to another incident in North Clare, Rescue 115 has returned to the scene to resume its search.

3.40pm – Volunteers from the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard have also joined the search effort.

The family of an elderly woman reported missing last evening have appealed for information that might help them locate here.

80-year-old Marie Lynch from Duniry, Loughrea, Co Galway was last seen at around 5.00pm on Saturday after she visited Woodford Garden Centre about six miles from her home.

After leaving the centre, Marie was seen driving away in a red Toyota Corolla (151 D 33499).

While the search is being coordinated from Loughrea Garda station, Gardaí from Clare are also involved in the search.

Marie’s family has appealed for anyone who may have been at or in the area of Woodford Garden Centre at around 5.00pm to contact Gardaí or the family if they saw Marie’s red Toyota Corolla.

A large search is currently underway on the Clare/Galway border and wider areas with family, friends and neighbours of the missing woman searching overnight and this morning. As many as 60 cars are involved in the search.

Gardaí from counties Clare, Galway, Tipperary and Offaly have been asked to watch out for Marie’s car while members of the Galway Civil Defence are on their way to join in the search.

Marie is described as being 5’ 2” in height, of slim build with short fair hair.

If anyone has seen Marie or her car or has any information about where she might be, they are asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on (091) 842870; any Garda station; the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.